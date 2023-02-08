Three armed robbers have attacked a gold-buying agent, Stephen Jay Gold Buying Company, with a pistol and a pump-action gun at Sehwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.

Sources indicate that the robbery incident happened around 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

The robbers allegedly made away with GH¢500,000.00 and other valuables.

An eyewitness who spoke to Adom News indicated that the armed robbers attacked the dealer after the workers had closed from work and were preparing to go home.

He narrated that the robbers gave several warning shots and ordered one of the gold dealers who had kept his money in his car to sleep on the ground and give them the car keys.

The gold dealer refused but the armed man hit the window glass with the button of his pump-action gun.

They finally got the bag of money and other materials and took on their heels.

The police at Sehwi Juaboso were informed and they came to the scene for their investigation.

However, no arrest has been made so far.