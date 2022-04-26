Three persons have been reported dead in an accident at Gulumpe in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The accident involved a KIA Rhino truck with registration number AS AS 7689-20 transporting cows from Buipe to Berekum.

The Kintampo Fire Service Commander, ASO Clement Adu who confirmed the incident to Adom News said they received a distress call at about 9:25am.

He said their investigations revealed that, the driver lost control in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, causing it to veer into a nearby bush.

ASO Adu indicated that, when they arrived at the scene, personnel from the National Ambulance Service were already present helping to rescue those injured.

He said together with his five-member team, they managed to cut the vehicle which was badly mangled to rescue the driver’s mate and a passenger who were trapped.

The Fire Commander said they later retrieved the bodies of the deceased which were under the truck.

The bodies which are yet to be identified have been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

