Three persons have been shot dead after suspected armed robbers attacked and exchanged fire with a group of Small Scale miners at Adaboi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The incident reportedly occurred while the miners were returning from site at about 8:00 pm on Friday.

The District Police Commander, ASP Ernest Agyekum, confirmed the incident.

According to him, two persons and a motor rider died on the spot.

The bodies, he said, have been deposited at the Dunkwa On – Offin government hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The police, he noted, have also commenced investigation with the culprits to face the law.