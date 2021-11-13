A man has been found dead at the Kasoa-Obom station in the Central Region.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found in the early hours of Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Despite the cause of death not known, in an interview with Adom News, Kamel Mohammed, who is in charge of the Obom Station, said the deceased had injuries all over his body.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Kwame Amoah, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to deploy more men and resources to Central East Regional Police Command to fight against criminals at Kasoa and its environs.

Mr Amoah bemoaned criminal activities at Kasoa were getting out of hands with a swift intervention needed.

