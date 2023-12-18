A Nissan SUV was on Monday morning was involved in an accident at Sowutuom last stop in Accra.

The accident happened in between the Star Oil and Agbeve Herbal Hospital at Sowutuom.

It occurred at about 8:am.

At least three people sustained minor injuries including a woman who was frying buff loafs by the road side, a school child who was walking to school and the driver.

The school child sustained an injury to the head.

The police responded and towed the vehicle to the Sowutuom police station for further investigation.

