Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been named in Arsenal’s squad for a pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA).

An earlier report on Wednesday suggested that the 28-year-old has been left out of the Gunners’ squad.

It will be recalled that Partey missed out on a recent trip to Germany by Arsenal, fuelling speculation about his unexplained absence from the squad.

The former Atletico Madrid enforcer had played in Arsenal’s first pre-season game of the season, a 5-1 victory over Ipswich at the start of July before missing out on a 5-3 win against FC Nurnberg last week.

READ ALSO

Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Arsenal are scheduled to play three games in the US. First, they visit the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face Everton this Saturday, before further fixtures against Orlando City next Wednesday and Chelsea on Saturday, July 23, 2022, both due to be hosted in Florida.