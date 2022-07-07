Ghanaian music is fast rising, and one of the trending songs from KiDi has landed on the shores of Uganda.

Pupils from Wemby foundation, an NGO that capitalizes on arts and dance to train and empower pupils, gave a beautiful choreography to KiDi’s Gospel music, Blessed.

They acted out the lyrics of the song with broad smiles on their faces.

Impressed by the outpour of love, the artiste commented on their video and also went ahead to give the children accolades on his official Instagram page.

KiDi recorded the song with artiste Mavado, to give praise to God for showering blessings on him, regardless.

Since its release in January, the song has garnered almost 400,000 views on Youtube.

Watch the video below: