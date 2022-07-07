Pupils of Borae No. 2 in the Krachi Nchumuru district in the Oti region have been displaced after a heavy downpour.

The rainstorm, which hit the community and its environs, ripped off the roofs of Borae Foundation Primary and Junior High School and Borae D/A Primary “A” School.

A visit to the school by Adom News revealed that the windstorm did not spare the properties of the school which include books, roofing sheets, and other educational materials.

The storm brought down a pavilion structure that served as a classroom for Borae D/A Foundation Primary.

Students were also seen sweeping out water from the classroom after the rainstorm which forced them to stay out of their classrooms.

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairman for the school, Sogy Joseph, speaking in an interview with Adom TV, appealed to the District Assembly and NADMO to provide the school with a temporary place for students to continue with their studies.

According to him, the school was already in need of additional infrastructure to meet the academic standards before the devastating incident happened.

He appealed to NGOs, past students, the district assembly, and other philanthropists to come to their aid.

A teacher at Borae D/A Primary “A”, Richard Dadzi disclosed that their classes have been erupted due to the downpour.

However, some of the students also shared their frustration and called for help.

