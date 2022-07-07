The newly-installed Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, has led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama.

Nana Brayie II succeeded the late Nana Nyamaa Poduo II who passed away in 2019.

The visit was to introduce the new queen mother and formally extend the delegation’s condolences to the former President following the demise of his brother, Adam Mahama.

The Sunyani Queen mother [left] and former President John Mahama

The Queen Mother thanked the former President and his wife for their special relationship with the Sunyani Traditional Council.

She also pleaded with Mr. Mahama to extend the relationship he had with the previous queen mother to her.

Former President John Mahama

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congratulated Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II on her ascension to the stool and promised to work with her and the entire Traditional Council as he has always done.

The Sunyani Queen mother

He extended his regards to the Paramount Chief of Sunyani.

Below are more photos from the visit: