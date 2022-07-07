Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has reacted to the call for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, such calls are misplaced since it is only the appointing authority, President Akufo-Addo who has the right to sack the Finance Minister.

Dr Duffuor’s call is in reaction to the growing calls for Mr Ofori-Atta to be sacked due to the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country.

The calls intensified after the government announced its decision to seek refuge in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A post by former President John Mahama on Facebook that Ken Ofori-Atta has already lost his credibility, trust and confidence after he supervised “the disastrous collapse of the economy” has made the issue worse.

However, the government has pledged its unflinching support to the embattled Finance Minister who is currently leading negotiations for the IMF bailout.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Speaking on the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Dr. Duffuor said people should leave the decision for the President to make.

As a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said his concentration is to work for his party to come to power.

Listen to Dr Duffuor’s reply in an interview with Ekosii Sen host, Philip Osei Bonsu in the audio below: