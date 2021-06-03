Ghanaian musician and sound engineer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has shared a lovely throwback photo of himself.

The photo, shared on his Facebook page, shows the young sound engineer with his first born.

He wrote:

I was pretty young when I had my first child oooo. Married very early Herh I’ve been in this atopa business for long I have to get an award #throwbackthursday.

The name Appietus gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”.

