Ghanaian musician and sound engineer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has shared a lovely throwback photo of himself.
The photo, shared on his Facebook page, shows the young sound engineer with his first born.
He wrote:
I was pretty young when I had my first child oooo. Married very early Herh I’ve been in this atopa business for long I have to get an award #throwbackthursday.
The name Appietus gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”.
MORE:
- Part 1: Dark clouds on Xtra Gold unveiled: Listed on New York stock market, rubbishes being galamsey operator
- Akufo-Addo takes on Joy FM over alleged campaign against Free SHS, unaware that GES was part of discussion
Photo below: