Hiplife musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A-Plus has shared a throwback photo of himself on Instagram
The photo was taken about 10 years ago.
In the photo, Kwame A-Plus is seen looking gleamingly at a certain young lady whose identity is unknown.
He was wearing a red short sleeved oversized shirt with red baggy jeans. The young lady was also wearing a black thigh-high split skirt, with a pair of black leggings and a white top.
Sharing the photo, he praised God for improving his life for the past 10 years.
Below is his post on Instagram