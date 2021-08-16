A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is convinced the party will not win the 2024 general election.

Lord Hamah maintained that, the hope of a come back to power is a figment of people’s imagination.

“The thinking that the NDC will resurrect in 2024 is a myth, inspired by the indolent trajectory of eight-year renewal of mandate,” he stated.

He added that the NDC has not gained more than 51 percentage in any election in the post Rawlings era to claim victory in 2024.

Below is his post on Facebook: