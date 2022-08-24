Broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, says his father has cautioned him for speaking the truth about the economy.

According to him, following his recent criticisms of the current administration, his dad has advised him to be extra careful.

In an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, he stated that as a self-actualised broadcaster, he is deeply concerned about the current state of affairs in the country, hence his criticisms.

Though cautioned by his father, KKD said he is not scared for his life, and hence he will continue to speak the truth and damn the consequences.

“My father called me one morning…and…he said, ‘my beloved Kwasi Kyei, what have you gone to say that is making old politicians and my old friends calling me?’

‘Kwasi I have watched the video…they will kill you…they will kill you. The corrupt and liars hate people who speak the truth. They will kill you. But Kwasi Kyei, my advice to you is that all you said is the truth, so continue’,” he added.

The acclaimed master of ceremonies revealed this after he accused the Finance Minister of being involved in a conflict of interest situation, in the floating of government bonds.

His comments subsequently went viral, with many social media users applauding his bold and fearless opinions.

A section of the populace, however, wondered about the motive behind his recent heated outburst against government and the current state of affairs in the country.

According to some of his critics, he has been witnessing the rots in the country all this while, and, thus, they do not understand his silence until now.

KKD said he is unfazed by the numerous death threats he has received from politicians after speaking “the truth”.

According to him, he will not allow cowardice to push him to become silent when the nation is being mismanaged.

“I have enjoyed too much of life. I have had happiness and I have had the lower version of happiness which is a pleasure. I have had plenty of it.

“I have eaten in places that some of the people in political office are now seeking to dine in. What have I got to lose?” he quizzed.

KKD became a media sensation after he expressed his surprise at government for constantly employing the services of a company co-founded by the Finance Minister – Data Bank Financial Services – as advisors for some of Ghana’s international loan transactions.

His outburst on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 17, resonated with many Ghanaians who have since asked leaders to avoid occupying a public office that can cause a conflict of interest.

