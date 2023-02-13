Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic, has taken a swipe at the club fans for their lack of support following their impressive win over Berekum Chelsea over the weekend.

The Phobians returned to winning ways on Saturday after recording a 3-1 win over Chelsea in their matchday 17 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game was filled with drama, with the first goal of the game coming late in the 83rd minute through an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia to give Hearts of Oak the lead.

Benjamin Yorke added a second goal for the Phobians just six minutes later, before Kusi Pandrous scored a consolation goal for Berekum Chelsea.

Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak in stoppage time, returning the team to winning ways.

In a post-match interview with StarTimes, Matic spoke about his disappointment with the support from the fans.

“I am very disappointed with our fans, very, very. We need supporters,” he said.

“Somebody who will support 90 minutes team. Not only when we celebrate. It is very easy to celebrate but when we struggle, when we fight, somebody needs to support these guys.

“I hope next time we will hear more supporters,” he added.

Hearts of Oak after the win have moved to 2nd on the league log with 28 points and will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 18 games on Sunday.