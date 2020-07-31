Mfantsiman Girls, also known as Syte, is Ghana’s largest female public senior high school.

Established in 1960 by Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah it was formerly known as Saltpond Girls’ Secondary School. The name was changed to Mfantsiman when the District of Saltpond became the District of Mfantsiman District.

According to school history, 70 girls were selected from the Common Entrance Examination to begin the first batch of students with Mrs Beatrice CHINERY as headmistress.

The school’s motto is ‘Obra Nye Woarbo’ which means “Life is what you Make it” with mauve and white as official colours. The school crest features an eagle, straw basket, claw of an eagle and woman seated on an elephant.

READ ALSO:

The anthem of the school was a Latin song which is still used by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as its anthem. Girls are housed in six students’ building namely Butler, Crofie, Chinery, Engman Scotton and Yeboah Houses respectively.

Mfantsiman Girls have a healthy alliance with the boys of Adisadel College known as SANTAMOGA.

Mansyte was the second female school to make an appearance at the finals of the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz in 2016 after Wesley Girls in 1999.

With over 50,000 members, the old student association of the school is one of the largest in Ghana and has a number of local and international chapters. Their prime aim is to give back to the school for the role it played in their lives.

Ghana is blessed to have these 19 women contributing to national growth as old girls of Mfantsiman.

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady of Ghana, Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Humanitarian.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sparrow Productions.

Nadia Buari

Actress

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications, lawyer, women’s rights activist and politician.

Caroline Sampson

Radio presenter, TV show host and voice over artist.

Yvonne Okoro

Actress and Chief Executive Officer of Des Amour Production.

Gifty Anti

Ace Broadcaster, Author and Activist.

Esi Hammond

National MOGA President and Head of Communications of the Bank of Ghana.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur

Caranza Naa Okailey Shooter

Miss Africa, Miss Ghana 2012 and Medical Doctor.

Angela Dwamena-Aboagye

Lawyer, gender activist, and the Executive Director of The Ark Foundation Ghana

Vida Akoto-Bamfo

Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana (2009 – 2019)

Eazzy

Singer, Rapper and Songwriter

Shatta Michy

Michelle Diamond is a musician, a philanthropist and a businesswoman.

Elizabeth Owusua

Lawyer and Nurse

Prof Ivy Ekem

Prof (Mrs) Ivy Adwowa Efiefi Ekem is the current Dean of the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast.

Prof Aba Bentil Andam

From left to right Prof. Esther Sakyi Dawson and-Prof Aba Bentil Andam

Professor Aba A. Bentil Andam is a Ghanaian particle physicist who was President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences from 2017–2019. She is the first Ghanaian female physicist.

Salma Okonkwo

Ghanaian oil, gas entrepreneur and millionaire.

H.E. Mrs Jennifer Lartey

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway

H.E. Mrs Jane Gasu Aheto