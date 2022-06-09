Former Council of State member, Togbe Afede XIV has asserted that he could never have been able to expend the over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia paid to him for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.

The Paramount Chief and Agbogbomefia of Asogli in an exclusive interview with JoyNews on Thursday, emphasised that he was surprised by the huge amount paid into his account as ex-gratia.

Defending his decision to return the ex-gratia paid him, Togbe Afede XIV reiterated that his four-year part-time job as a Member of the Council of State does not merit such quantum of money as an extra reward.

More soon…

