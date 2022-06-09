The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has lauded the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for being rated a safecare level four (4) health facility by an international assessing body.

The SafeCare International Standards measure and rate healthcare facilities’ levels of risk and fluctuations in service delivery and outcomes.

Speaking to JoyNews, on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast indicated the recognition of the hospital that serves more than six (6) districts, would spur the hospital to provide more quality health care delivery services.

The St. Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu in the Central Region is one of the health facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana partnered with PharmAccess Ghana to use the SafeCare Standards and methodology to assess, rate, and benchmark quality among the CHAG network healthcare facilities.

Focusing on building real value and creating palpable impact, this partnership seeks to inspire facilities to give their utmost best.

In the assessment, St. Francis Xavier hospital was rated at safecare level 4.

The SafeCare Healthcare Quality Standards were developed through the collaborative work of PharmAccess Foundation with the Joint Commission International and the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, indicated the rating of the health facility has been achieved by dint of hard work by the staff of the hospital.

He encouraged the staff of St. Francis Xavier Hospital to continue to make the nation proud through their service.

“It’s heartwarming to see that one of our facilities, the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, has been rated highly by an international assessing agency.

“I doff my hat to all the staff: the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and all who continue to support the hospital,” he said.

“This assessment of St. Francis Xavier Hospital has come to confirm the assessment that has been done where the Catholic hospitals in the Central Region performed exceedingly well,” he added.

Sister in charge of the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, Sister Georgina Donzing, says the recognition would spur them on to continue to provide quality care.

The assessed facilities have been enrolled in a series of improvement activities such as training, on-site support, monitoring, linkage, and access to digital tools, including a library app containing a myriad of templates/samples of documents.