Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, has asked the Ghana Police Service to be fair and firm in its operations.

This comes after Razak Kaumpa, Suame NDC Youth Organizer, was detained after a viral video showed him inciting members to attack their counterparts, NPP ahead of the next general polls.

To Mr Adams the unit’s refusal to punish some crime offenders because of their affiliation with the governing party is unfair.

“Look, there should be fairness in the operations of the police. The police should not pretend that they only hear about anything when an NDC member or a non-member of the governing party did it. The police must be fair. The IGP is someone I respect and he should orient his other lieutenants to be fair and firm just like him.

“Yesterday I saw a video from a Constituency chairman of NPP, not even a youth organizer saying, ‘who is Yammin? They are all there, they are young men and if you try, they’ll beat them.’ Have you condemned it? Has the police invited him? Because he’s an NPP member. So these are some the things that’ll make the youth organizer (NDC) say that if this what y’all are doing we will arm ourselves. If an NPP leader speaks he does not face any charges, in the same Ashanti region,” he said.

The former NDC National Organiser suggested that the Violent Act report must be implemented to dissuade persons from making violent utterances.

“If the Violent Act report was implemented, people will be mindful of their words but we didn’t

implement it.”

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he mentioned that the NDC has condemned the actions of the Suame Youth Organizer, unlike the NPP who never condemned the violent acts and comments made by party leaders some years ago.

“We’re (NDC) not like you people (NPP) who did not condemn the violent comments made by some of your leaders,” he added.