Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is urging leaders to serve in humility and respect.

According to Okyenhene, throughout history, there is no single rich or great leader who died and was buried with his riches but the lives that they impact leaves on till eternity.

“There is no rich man in the world who has been buried with his fleet of cars or houses. The memories they leave in the lives of others and their communities rather stays for life” Osagyefuo noted.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin added that, a great leader is the one who leaves an indelible legacy for generations unborn.

“There is power in humility, there is authority in humility, we don’t use power to enrich ourselves, we use power to serve diligently. The greatest currency is humility and service” Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin added.

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Benkum Division of Akyem Abuakwa State, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin called on all traditional leaders within Okyeman to live by example and impact the lives of their subjects.

