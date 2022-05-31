The Ghana Police Service has assured it is on top of the security situation in the country and there is no upsurge in crime.

The service says it also remains committed in its efforts to fight crime in Ghana.

This is on the back of concerns raised by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) following the murder of a private legal practitioner, Richard Badombia.

Mr Badombia was shot and killed in a robbery attack on Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Savannah Region.

GBA says it has noted with grave concern the upsurge in armed robbery attacks and other violent crimes in the country.

The association has, therefore, among other things called on security services to enhance general public education on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security consciousness of the citizenry.

But a statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said they fight crime every day and treated all with the same urgency and professional attitude and regrets every loss of life.