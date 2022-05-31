Ghana Cocoa Board has set the records straight on the current state of the Cocoa Research Institute at Assin Wurakese in the Central Region.

It maintained that, the project has stalled due to forceful takeover of the 450-acre land leased to COCOBOD.

The parcel of land was leased to the COCOBOD 47 years ago to establish a Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Research Station.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it promised to provide the community with a market centre, school facility, health clinic, police station, and rehabilitate the 17km Road that links Wurakese and the site of the cocoa research station.

Also, an annual payment of cash royalties to the community during the subsistence of the 40-year lease.

But chief of Assin Wurakese, Professor Okogyeaman Dankwa Ameyaw Okokroko, said COCOBOD has not fulfilled a single of its promise to the community for the past 40 years.

He, therefore, led his people to take over the land and allegedly pulled down the COCOBOD signpost and replaced it with his, bearing an inscription Okogyeaman Agricultural Research Station.

The chief is demanding accountability for all the revenue accrued since 2016 when the land lease agreement expired.

Reacting to this on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday, Corporate Affairs Manager of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo said the situation is volatile.

He said staff of the Cocoa Research Institute at Assin Wurakese have been asked to go home for security reasons.

Fiif Boafo said they have reported the matter to the police in the area and are awaiting clearance.

Until they are given security update, they cannot allow their staff to return to Assin Wurakese.