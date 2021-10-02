Home Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines October 2, 2021 10:24 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV Live Stream Badwam on Adom TV (1-10-21) Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV (1-10-21) Adom TV News (1-10-21) Obra on Adom TV (1-10-21) Second Rainy Season: Central Region flooding and matters arising - The Big Agenda (1-10-21) Fire 4 Fire on Adom TV (1-10-21) Central Reg. Floods: Heavy downpour compels schools to close down as hospitals get flooded (1-10-21)