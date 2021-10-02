Mourning has taken over Brofoyedru, a town near Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region as a missing resident has been found dead.

The deceased, Salisu Bawa, believed to be in his seventies, was found lifeless in his farm a day after he was reported missing.

According to his wife who spoke to Adom News, the late Bawa informed her that he was going to his farm for routine work, but he failed to return home by evening.

A search party was launched to ascertain his whereabouts but to no avail.

The search was extended to the next day, and he was found lifeless in his farm, though the initial search saw the farm empty.

His bicycle was still at the scene, beside his lifeless body. The cause of death is yet to be established.

Residents, led by the Assembly member, Alidu Danjumah, poured libation and paid respect to the elderly man before his body was retrieved.

The police have visited the scene and have transported the body to the mortuary.

He is survived by a wife and eight children who are devastated by the loss.