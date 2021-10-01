

As part of Frytol Healthy Heart Campaign to create more awareness on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a healthy heart, Wilmar Africa, producers of Frytol, through Frytol Healthy Heart campaign, has donated GHS 100,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The donation is to help the Centre to cater for the financial needs of children with heart related issues.



The donation was part of the World Heart Day which falls on 29th September to celebrate the need to have a healthy heart which is the most essential part of the human anatomy.



Patience Oforiwaa, Head of Marketing at Wilmar Africa, told Adom News the donation is to help save the lives of children with heart problems.





Surgeon at the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu, Dr Kow Mensah, said Frytol Healthy Heart Campaign has helped them to cater for children who had heart issues.

And they are now healthy and living their lives.





Naa Ashorkor, who is the ambassador of Frytol Healthy Heart campaign, advised Ghanaians to exercise regularly and consume healthy foods like Frytol to keep their hearts healthy.

