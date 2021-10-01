More communities in the Tamale Metropolis have been plunged into darkness following the strike by the staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The staff withdrew their services after some youth in the Metropolis attacked the offices of NEDCo and in the process destroyed some property of the company on Saturday.

Businesses, especially those operating cold stores are the hardest hit. Some of the communities affected include; Kpawumu, Vittin barrier, SDA, Kukuo, the Dakoema area, Kubilmahugu and communities around the Tamale Girls Senior High School.

NEDCo took the decision not to move into communities to work on transformers, powerlines and other electrical faults following threats on their lives.

However, after series of meetings with the Regional Security Committee and NEDCo on Thursday, September 30, some partial agreement has been reached.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Manager, Corporate Communications and Customer Service at NEDCo, Maxwell Kotoka, said the staff have been given the assurance of total security to work.

He said following this assurance, a team has been dispatched to fix the main feeder which supplies power to the larger part of the Metropolis.

He said NEDCo is still in talks with city authorities on other measures to resolve the impasse. Mr Kotoka expressed hope the other demands will soon be met to allow NEDCo resume work fully.