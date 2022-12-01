Kwaku Antoh, a shoe dealer at the Kantamanto market in Accra, has said traders in the business district are to take responsibility for the fire incidents.

Mr Antoh believes most of the fires over the past years are caused by human factors.

He disclosed this on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

The trader blamed the fires on bad wiring and illegal connections in the market, adding there have not been any sanction to halt the practice.

“The manner in which people wire their shops is very bad and this has over the years caused the outbreak which always leaves us in distress but we never learn any lessons. Some traders have mounted their sheds in pathways and when the Fire Service is not able to access the area in times of crisis, we blame them but it is not their fault,” he said.

To him, it was about time the traders allow the government or any investor who will be willing to redevelop the place with proper demarcations made.

“It is about time we allow government to demolish the market and rebuild it into a modernised structure with traders put in the right sections.

“As of now, people cook and sell food in the same area others sell clothes which are all not helping. So the government should engage the market leaders. We always call on government to come to our aid after such incidents but what amount from them will make up for our loss?” he quizzed.

