Under the presidency of His Excellency, Prime Minister Amadou BA, and following a successful initial information meeting on November 13, 2023, the Conseil National de l’Entrepreneuriat (CNE) (https://www.CNE-sn.com) is proud to announce its official launch on December 19, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dakar. This new body offers an open and dynamic platform, as an alternative to traditional employers’ organizations, and is committed to strengthening Senegal’s economic fabric through innovation and sustainable growth, thanks to the advent of an emerging generation of new business leaders.

A changing economic environment

In an economic context marked by a slowdown in growth in 2022 due to shocks linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, Senegal is now moving towards recovery, with growth forecast at over 5.3% for the current year, thanks in particular to its oil and gas industry. The CNE is therefore positioning itself as a key player in supporting entrepreneurship to stimulate private investment and economic recovery.

A Council open to the Diaspora

Recognizing the significant influence of the Senegalese diaspora in local business creation, the CNE is committed to integrating these global skills to enrich the national economic dynamism. The diaspora, with its substantial remittances and extensive network, plays a crucial role in the country’s economic development and will be a privileged partner in our initiatives.

The CNE’s commitment

The CNE is committed not only to supporting start-ups and seasoned entrepreneurs, but also to aligning itself with the country’s ambitious reform agenda aimed at consolidating growth and job creation. Drawing in particular on the Plan Sénégal Émergent (PSE), the CNE will contribute to the national goal of increasing competitiveness and job creation, while building resilience and sustainability in the face of growing risks.

Call to Action

We invite all entrepreneurs, in Senegal and abroad, to join the 400 participants already expected for this historic launch. Together, let’s shape the economic future of a Senegal for all.

