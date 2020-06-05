Founder of the National Democratic Congress and former President, Jerry John Rawlings, while delivering his speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the June 4, 1979 uprising, made a hilarious comment to allay fears of him having possibly contracted the novel coronavirus.

The ex-president in the course of giving his virtual speech, coughed a couple of times and knowing it would undoubtedly raise some concerns, quickly stated that the coughs were simply those of an old man and in no way related to COVID-19.

“This is an old man’s cough and not coronavirus, please kindly give me water to drink, he jested, forcing guests present to laugh,” he said.

READ MORE STORIES:

This year’s June 4 event was virtually held and aired in obeisance to the existing social distancing and public gathering protocols issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This year’s celebration was under the theme ‘Strengthening the Spirit of Patriotism, Resilience and Integrity in Difficult Times.’

Leading members of the National Democratic Congress who graced the event included General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as well as Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, Ambassador Dan Abodakpi, Maame Efua Sekyi-Addo and Sussie Efua Adoboe.