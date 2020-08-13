National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Kwaku Boahen and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Stephen Amoah have clashed over projects undertaken by their respective parties in the Eastern region.

The two, on The Big Debate on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, each laid claim to having a better record of implementing projects to the benefit of persons in the Ashanti region.

Chief Executive Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr Amoah who started the debate, asserted that the NDC had nothing worthwhile in the region.

To him, the NDC has done very little in developing the region.

Arguing with ‘facts,’ Mr Amoah enumerated projects undertaken by the NPP which have given the region its current modern look.

He cited projects undertaken the area of health, education, housing, water provision and roads.

They include the construction of the Suntreso South, Manhyia, Konongo-Odumase and Tepa Hospitals. The Construction of the Kufuor Estate Affordable Housing at Asokore and expansion of water provision to areas like Mampong and Konongo which cost millions of Euros.

He also mentioned the construction of major trunk roads in Kumasi and construction of the Asokwa and Sofoline interchange, construction of rural clinics and seven nurses quarters as well as 54 units of classroom blocks at Asante-Akim.

A member of the communications team of the NDC, Mr Boahen, after Mr Amoah enumerated the NPP’s achievement in the region, laughed them off, stating they were nothing compared to the NDC’s achievements in the same region.

Mr Boahen cited the construction of the ultra-modern Kejetia market which provides means of livelihood for some 7,000 people.

He also made mention of the Tafo and Atonso market which provides additional 2,000 people with jobs.

“We built CHPS Compounds across the region, completed the Kumasi Airport, built roads in places like Bekwai, Beposo and Nyami ani,” he stated.

According to Mr Boahen, the NDC started several projects which were almost completed but the NPP has refused to complete them.