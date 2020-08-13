Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, CK Akonnor, has said Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey will be making the wrong decision if he joined Arsenal.

The holding midfielder is reported to be eyeing an exit from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

He has been linked with several clubs but Arsenal appears to be the firm favourite to land his signature.

The Gunners, who are long-term admirers of the Ghana international, are reportedly ready to trigger his £43million release clause.

Speaking to Accra based Starr FM on Wednesday night, Akonnor suggested that staying at Atletico Madrid might be the best thing for Partey, as he would be guaranteed Champions League football, unlike at Arsenal.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because, with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play. With Arsenal, I’m not too sure,” Akonnor said.

“I’m sure money issues will come in but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”

Arsenal last played in Champions League two seasons ago.

Mikel Arteta and his side will play in the Europa League next season after clinching the FA Cup.

Partey has been a key player for Diego Simeone’s men, since breaking into the first team in 2015.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions and has mostly excelled in midfield in the just ended La Liga campaign.

Partey is expected to feature for Atletico today against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.