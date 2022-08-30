Black Stars forward, Felix Afena Gyan, has penned a farewell to AS Roma ahead of his permanent move to Cremonese.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Italian giants in March, 2021, is near a move to newly promoted side for a €6m fee, plus €3m add-ons.

Ahead of his official announcement, the youngster took to social media to bid an emotional goodbye to Roma.

In his statement, he acknowledged the club, teammates and most importantly, Jose Mourinho for transforming his life during his time with the Giallorossi.

“I’m grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last one and half years,” part of the post read.

“My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you has totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me.”

His imminent departure was surprising after he signed a long-term contract earlier this couple of months to see him stay at Roma until 2026.

Afena-Gyan made 17 Serie A appearances for Roma last season scoring two goals.