The Komenda Traditional Council has lauded flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama on his choice of running mate.

The Council, in a statement, expressed gratitude to Mr Mahama for choosing their daughter, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who they described as unblemished.

The Council of Elders and Founder of the NDC on Monday, July 6, 2020, approved the choice of the candidate.

MORE:

She prevailed after stiff competition from former Finance Minister and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who was deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

Read the full statement below:

STATEMENT BY THE PARAMOUNT QUEEN MOTHER OF KOMENDA TRADITIONAL AREA

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, 7th July, 2020

Congratulation Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on your Nomination as Running Mate for H. E John Dramani Mahama

On behalf of the Queen Mothers of Komenda Traditional Area, women of Komenda, and on my own behalf write to congratulate our illustrious daughter, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang for her nomination as the Running Mate of His Excellency John Mahama for 2020 general elections.

We also wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency John Mahama for the confidence reposed in our distinguished daughter who is an epitome of a true woman of substance.

We commend His Excellency John Mahama, the national leadership, and the entire membership of the NDC for the endorsement of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as Running Mate in conformity United Nations Women Agenda 2030.

Selecting a woman of integrity and substance to be Ghana’s first female vice-president is a great opportunity to demystify the women’s representation at the zenith of decision making in Ghana.

H. E. John Mahama had shown forward thinking by not selecting any woman, but a woman of unblemished integrity, honesty, truthfulness, God-fearing, conscientious public servant, distinguished scholar. Naana is a true woman of valour.

Her nomination presents a unique opportunity to make the future possible and accessible for women.

Her nomination is a great honour to the people of Komenda because we are very optimistic that we will produce a first female vice-president.

With Naana as the Vice-President of Ghana, Komenda Sugar Factory will work again, and Komenda will get its position on the industrial map of Ghana.

Naana, we wish you all the best, and looking forward to work with you.

Thank you.

Signed

Nana Adwoa Badu II

(Paramount Queen Mother – Komenda Traditional Area)