Former Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey is grateful to God that he is no longer a Minister under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to him, God has always granted him several opportunities and put him in places he could not imagine so he is grateful he was made a Minister during the first term and is also grateful that he is currently not a Minister.

“Whatever happens to me in life is of God. I thank God he gave me a difficult job and I’m grateful to be made Minister and I also thank God that I’m no longer there,” he said while speaking on an Accra-based radio station.

Joe Ghartey, Former Minister for Railway Development

He recalled prophesying during his vetting that he will be at the Railways Ministries for just four years because, by the time the first four years were done, a number of people would want to be appointed Minister for Railways Development.

The Member of Parliament indicated that he has had the opportunity to focus on himself and also do other things he couldn’t have done if he was a Minister.

“I’m a lawyer but I’ve stopped going to court. Thankfully, my wife is a Lawyer and my daughter has become a Lawyer and there are other Lawyers in the firm. Occasionally, they ask me for advice, I’ve got an office there but I don’t use it. I write law books and I’m also into business,” he said.

