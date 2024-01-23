Tertiary Education Workers’ Union of Ghana has served the government a 7-day ultimatum to implement their negotiated conditions of service.

Else members will be forced to join other striking workers in public universities.

They are joining other groups to demand payments of tier-2 pension contribution arrears and restoration of 50% overtime allowances.

According to TEWU-GH, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission have unilaterally written to management of public universities to pay only 10% of their overtime allowances, which is unacceptable.

