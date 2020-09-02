It was a terrifying moment as a kite swept a toddler off her feet into the air during a festival in Taiwan.

The toddler was caught in the strings of the kite and sent spinning about 100ft in the sky after a huge gust of wind dragged her.

A video sighted on Fox News’ Instagram page of the moment shows the girl swinging in the air with loud screams from shocked witnesses.

After seconds of the air experience, she dropped a bit within their level and they quickly caught the girl before she fell.

Watch the video below: