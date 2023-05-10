Tension is brewing between the chiefs and people of Bunso and Nsutam over the prolonged tussle over ownership of the land space at the Bunso roundabout on the main Accra Kumasi Highway.

On Tuesday, May 9, the youth of Nsutam in a physical confrontation took down a signage embossed with Bunso which was mounted by the chief of Bunso at the GOIL fuel station close to the Linda Dor Rest stop at the roundabout on the main Accra Kumasi Highway.

In a viral video intercepted by Citi News, the youth of Nsutam were seen pulling down the signage which had been mounted at the roundabout. The chief of Bunso who in an attempt to prevent the youth from pulling down his signage was pushed down and dragged back into his car.

According to Citi News sources the area which traditionally belongs to the people of Asiakwa was given to Nsutam residents to settle there but with the increasing market and commercial activities in the area, the Chief of Bunso Osabarima Abiam Brakatu II for some time now has been on a mission to forcibly take ownership of the area, an issue the youth of Nsutam have vowed to vehemently oppose.

It took the timely intervention of police personnel stationed at the roundabout to prevent the confrontation from escalating as it almost turned into a free for all fight when one person from the chief’s camp pulled out a gun.

Administratively there has been a long-standing issue between the Fanteakwa South District Assembly where Nsutam is located and the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly which Bunso falls under on who is responsible to collect business operating permits and other taxes from business and property owners at the popular junction.