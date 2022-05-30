One person has been shot in the leg at Sekyikrom in the Nsawam Adoagyri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

This was after some persons attacked the Palace of the Apagyahene, Oheneba Nana Asante Okorie I, Sunday afternoon.

After shooting several times in the palace, the attackers also destroyed some property including television, doors, and others.

The situation has brought tension into the town as the Apagyahene, Oheneba Nana Asante Okorie I, and others have to run for their lives.

The case has been reported to the Nsawam Police Command for action to be taken.

Speaking in an interview, Oheneba Nana Asante Okorie I, explained that the Head of the Family for Boadi, Abusuapanyin Appiah Adu Gyamfi, called to tell him that he was expecting some visitors and as such he would want the Apagyahene to host them in his palace.

He said while hosting them at the Palace, he ordered for food to be prepared for them.

Oheneba Asante Okorie I explained that on his way to Nsawam, he had a call that some people stormed the Palace with some police personnel in uniform and AK47 rifles and started shooting sporadically.

The Apagyahene is, therefore, calling on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to investigate the matter.