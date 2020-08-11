The Kpeshie Divisional police have arrested 10 persons who who allegedly attacked the Palace of the Teshie Chief, Gbetsorlor Nii Ashitey Akomfra III.

The arrested persons are allegedly part of a group that defied the orders of the traditional council not to observe key activities of the festival in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

The group marched through principal streets of the town amidst dancing and singing before finally besieging and attacking the chief’s palace with throw stones and bottles.

Eyewitnesses to the attacks say police had to disperse the crowd, using tear gas, however there was some resistance from the people, leading to the arrest of the 10.

In a related development, some residents have called on the president to ease the restrictions, in order to allow for the celebration of the festival.

But, Gbetsorlor Nii Ashitey Akomfra III has appealed to his subjects to obey the safety protocols by observing this year’s Homowo as announced by the traditional council.