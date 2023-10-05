In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 19-year-old mother from Assin Dompim, in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central region, has been found dead.

The victim is said to have been at the receiving end of an overwhelming humiliation and emotional trauma stemming from allegations of infidelity

The deceased, [name withheld] worked as a trader and was subjected to public scorn and branding as a result of claims that she had confessed to infidelity during her husband’s brief absence from their home.

According to a police source and community leaders who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, the husband, she had been seeking treatment for a severe illness in a nearby community for several months.

This extended period of illness led some in the town to speculate about the deceased’s behaviour.

As the husband regained his health and returned home, it appeared the deceased could no longer bear the ridicule and gossip within the community.

Tragically, on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a minor altercation with her husband, she was found unconscious.

She was rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment but passed away later.

The husband has been taken into police custody to aid in the ongoing investigations.

