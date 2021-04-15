The Wenchi High Court has granted a request by lawyers of the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate in 2020 to inspect the Electoral Commission (EC)’s pink sheets.

The request which was granted on Wednesday will pave way for Christopher Beyere, the PC, to have unbridled access to the tally sheets for his inspection.

The court’s decision comes on the back of the EC’s failure to submit the original documents as directed by the Judicial Panel in its previous sitting.

In view of the failure, Mr Beyere has also been awarded an amount of GHS 2000 as reparation.

The EC has also been given a 3-day period to file the documents before the Court resumes its subsequent sitting.

The election petition trial has been adjourned to Monday, April 19, 2021.

Also, the EC’s Returning Officer for the constituency in the 2020 general elections, Nana Dwamena, has been directed by the court to answer all interrogatories filed by the petitioner.

The petitioner is praying the court to know from the Electoral Commission if collation was done in the constituency before the results were declared among others.

Background

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Techiman South prayed the Wenchi High Court on Monday, January 11, 2021.

In his petition, he wants the court to declare that the gazetting of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner is null and void.

The verdict by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Techiman South Constituency stated that the NPP’s candidate won with 49,682 votes representing 50.2 per cent of the total valid vote cast, whilst the NDC’s candidate had 49,205 votes representing 49.8 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

But the plaintiff NDC parliamentary candidate insists that is not a true reflection of the facts.

According to him, per the pink sheets of the NDC agents at each of the 267 polling stations, he garnered 50,306 votes in the parliamentary election whilst the 1st Respondent polled 50,013 votes.