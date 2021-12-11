Popular actress Ada Umeh has taken to her Instagram page to mark the posthumous birthday of her late daughter, Aladi Godgifts.

In a video post that had a slide show of her child’s photos, the woman revealed that she misses her so much.

Ada called Aladi the gift of her youth.

Her words stirred up so many emotions as she emphasises how much she misses the late daughter.

ALSO READ:

Nigerians took to the comment section of the bereaved mother to comfort her in her great time of need.

The mother wrote: “Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel. I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl. Aladi I miss miss you my baby!! The gift of my youth oo.”