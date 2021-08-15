The Akyem Abomosu township in the Atewa West District of the Eastern Region is in a state of mourning as hundreds bid farewell to a popular ‘Okada’ rider murdered weeks ago.

Scores of residents could not hold their tears when the body of the young man was laid in state.

The deceased, Joshua Adu, who is believed to be in his 30s, went missing on Tuesday evening after a female passenger allegedly hired him to an unknown destination.

His lifeless body was, however, found in a bush at the outskirt of Akyem Abomosu Community few days after he went missing.

Residents, who were still in a state of shock over his death, cursed the assailants as they file past his body.

Meanwhile, Police at Kwabeng in the Eastern Region have mounted a manhunt for the perpetrators.