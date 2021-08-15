Rwandan President and Arsenal fan, Paul Kagame, has vented his frustration at the club’s shock defeat by a newly promoted club on the opening day of the English Premier League season.

Brentford, after a 74-year absence from top-tier football, beat Arsenal 2-0.

Mr Kagame often comments on the Gunners – a club sponsored by his government.

After Friday’s away game, he tweeted: “We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win-win.”

In two further rapid-fire tweets, he demanded “a plan that really works” and lamented that “fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this.”

Since 2018, the Rwandan government has had a controversial sponsorship deal worth more than £30m ($42m), which involves a ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo displayed on Arsenal shirt sleeves.