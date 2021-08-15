A fire outbreak gutted many stores at the Makola Shopping Mall in Accra Sunday morning

Many goods worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed by the inferno.

The building is made of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products, clothes and shoes, among others.

Witnesses said the fire began at about 7:25 am on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

According to reports, but for the swift intervention of the fire service personnel, the fire would have spread to other parts of the Mall.

The cause of the fire, which has affected several shops in the market, still remains unknown.

Adom News reporter, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, who visited the scene, said some distraught traders were counting their losses.

“The traders told me one of them collapsed at the scene after seeing the extent of damage,” she stated.

Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa added that, the Mall is now under lock and key.