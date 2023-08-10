There was a chaotic scene at Gumyorko a sub-community in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region following an alleged gunmen attack.

One person was injured as teachers and pupils run to save their lives.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the gunshots were heard from the community with the source yet to be established.

According to some teachers, academic activities were going on smoothly when they heard the unexpected gunshots which lasted for about 15 minutes.

Terrified by the shots, they had to run to protect themselves and they were already out of sight before security personnel intervened.

The police in the area have started an investigation into the incident with no arrest made.

They have assured to be in the community and school to ensure academic activity returns to normalcy.

