The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their Management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.

This comes after the leadership of all the various unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education Sector embarked on a nationwide strike in response to government’s failure to grant them a 20% cost of living allowance amidst the current high inflation rate, increases in price of goods and services, among others.

In a press statement, the GES noted that it has since invited the leadership of the unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.

“Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.”

It further indicated that Regional and District Directors have been directed to ensure that all basic schools remain open, and children who report to school are closely supervised.

Below is the full statement: