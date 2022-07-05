Pressure group, Occupy Ghana has mounted pressure on the Auditor-General to enforce his powers of disallowance and surcharge.

In a second letter dated July 1, 2022, addressed to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, OccupyGhana demanded confirmation of receipt of any disallowance and surcharge certificate issued by the Auditor-General.

The group argued that it had earlier written to the Attorney-General on the same matter and has not received a response.

In the letter which was copied to the Auditor-General, the Executive Secretary, Right to Information Commission, and the Information Officer, Office of the Attorney-General & Ministry of Justice and the media, OccupyGhana also demanded that the Attorney-General should provide evidence of steps taken to enforce the demands in the certificate.

OccupyGhana also expressed concern over the failure of the Attorney-General to either acknowledge receipt of their letter or supply the information they requested.

They have, therefore, entreated the Attorney-General to provide them with the issues they raised in their letter, demanding confirmation of receipt of any disallowance and surcharge certificate issued by the Auditor-General, as well as to provide evidence of steps taken to enforce the demands in the certificate.