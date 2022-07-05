The National Labour Commission (NLC) has urged striking Teacher Unions to rescind their decision to withdraw their service and return to post.

The Teacher Unions declared the strike in reaction to what they described as government’s failure to grant them a 20% cost of living allowance in the face of the current high level of inflation, increases in prices of goods and services among others.

The NLC has since directed the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education as well as other players in the education sector to engage the aggrieved Teacher Unions immediately.

It further demanded that the parties “negotiate settlement of their grievances within seven (7) days and furnish the Commission with a Report upon completion.”

“With this intervention, we urge the Teacher Unions to rescind the decision and discontinue the strike action to pave way for the process of engagement to ensue,” the NLC said.