A 27-year-old teacher has been shot dead with one other injured in a robbery incident at Premuase in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region.

The deceased has been identified as Ennin Prah Junior with the Kajaji DA Junior High School.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 3:00pm on Wednesday while returning to his work post after spending the holidays with his family in Takoradi.

The gunmen are said to have stopped the car for their operation and fired indiscriminately during which a bullet hit his neck, killing him on the spot.

The driver, who also sustained a gunshot wound, has been admitted at the Atebubu Government Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Asonomaso Nkwanta Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The police have since started an investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ:

This is the second time a teacher has been killed on the same road. Last month, a former Headteacher of the Bantama SDA Primary School in the Sene West District was shot on the Bantama Kwame Danso road.

The teacher, Elijah Asante, who was one of the enumerators for the 2021 Population and Housing Census, met his untimely death on his way home from an ongoing workshop for field officers in the District capital.